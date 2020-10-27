Facts

Unilateral rejection of Minsk Agreements is self-destruction, these are political, diplomatic agreements of four countries – Reznikov

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov says Ukraine's withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements unilaterally would be self-destruction, since these are political and diplomatic agreements of four countries.

"To refuse Minsk [Agreements] unilaterally is self-destruction, this cannot be done. Since these are political and diplomatic agreements of four countries: Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia. Today the leaders of the Normandy format met in Paris on December 9 a year ago, and agreed on certain things that can be done by demonstrating that 'Minsk' can exist," he said on the air of the Hard with Vlaschenko program on Ukraine 24 television channel on Monday.

Reznikov said that if the Russian Federation has the political will to leave Donbas, then the Minsk Agreements can be implemented.

"There is no problem to sit at the level of the leaders of the Normandy format and revise 'Minsk,' frankly speaking, … that here it works, here it may work, but here it will never work. Let us quietly make this revision and rewrite it," he said.

Reznikov believes that Russia will be ready to revise the clauses of the Minsk Agreements when it realizes that "the situation has changed, the position of Germany, France, the United States and Great Britain on the side of Ukraine is so obvious to them that this war is simply unprofitable for them."

"Today they [Russian officials] continue to cherish the hope that they will accuse Ukraine of allegedly violating the Minsk Agreements, and allegedly because of this, European countries that would not want to fight, but would like to trade, would start to destroy the consensus of the European community, and perhaps the sanctions regime will be lifted," he said.

Reznikov also said that Russia also hopes that after the U.S. elections, it is possible that something will change in relation to Ukraine and Russia, and there will be more sympathy for Russia. "I think that they are deeply mistaken here. There is such a philosophy of the 'deep state' in the United States, I am sure that nothing bad will happen," he said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #reznikov
