15:31 26.10.2020

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

The great majority of Ukrainian citizens who took part in the national poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky supported the idea of life imprisonment for corruption, reducing the number of parliamentarians, legalizing cannabis for medical purposes and Ukraine's use of the guarantees of the Budapest Memorandum.

According to the results of processing 74% of the questionnaires of the "Five Questions from the President" poll released on the Servant of the People party's Facebook page, only half of the poll participants (46.7%) supported the creation of a free economic area on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions , while half (46.48%) were against.

In particular, some 82.97% of those who took part in the poll supported the idea of life imprisonment for especially high-level corruption, some 13.87% did not.

The reduction in the number of MPs to 300 was supported by 89.6% of the respondents, some 7.12% did not.

The legalization of cannabis for medical purposes was supported by 64.88% of the participants in the poll initiated by the head of state, while 29.53% were against it.

Some 74.21% of the poll participants supported Ukraine's right to use the security guarantees defined by the Budapest Memorandum to restore its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, while 17.21% were against it.

