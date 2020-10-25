Voter turnout in Lviv about 44% - Sadovy

The voter turnout at the local elections in Lviv was about 44%, mayor of Lviv and leader of the Samopomich party Andriy Sadovy has said at a briefing.

"The turnout was up to 43-44%, and taking into account the quarantine restrictions, I think it's okay," he said.

Commenting on the exit poll results from the sociological agency Fama, according to which he gains 38% of the vote, and Oleh Syniutka from European Solidarity ranks second, Sadovy noted that he would like the second round to be "a debate of plans and strategies but not dirt and compromising evidence."

Regarding the exit poll at the elections to Lviv City Council, Sadovy noted that mainly pro-European and pro-Ukrainian forces pass to the city council.