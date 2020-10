'Savik Shuster studio' exit poll in Mariupol: Boichenko Bloc passes to city council with 45.96%, Opposition Platform – For Life with 30.69%, Shariy Party 6.56%, Servant of the People 6.28%

Four parties pass to Mariupol City Council (Donetsk region): Vadym Boichenko's Bloc, Opposition Platform - For Life, Shariy Party and Servant of the People, according to the results of the exit poll held jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel.