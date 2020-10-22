Facts

10:32 22.10.2020

Ukraine's current local elections are generally problematic, 'dirty tricks' in big cities, merged territorial communities – National Police

2 min read
Ukraine's current local elections are generally problematic, 'dirty tricks' in big cities, merged territorial communities – National Police

The current election campaign in Ukraine is characterized by a large number of manipulations and violations of law, the police are ready to ensure law and order during local elections, remaining out of politics, Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Everyone reads the news, sees police statements and understands that these elections are, basically, 'problematic.' There are a lot of delinquencies, manipulations and speculations. It is needed to understand that the 'dirty tricks' are in big cities and merged territorial communities, there where the spheres of influence are strong, there the candidates are more powerful fighting for votes, and not always in an honest way. But the police are on the alert, we suppress and record such moments at once," Klymenko said in an exclusive blitz interview to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the National Police head, the police have already recorded more than 6,500 statements of violations related to the electoral process. "Almost 1,500 administrative protocols have been drawn up, and investigators have opened 508 criminal proceedings," Klymenko said.

He said that for the current election campaign, the most typical violations are bribery of voters, obstruction of the exercise of the right to vote, and a massive change of residence.

The head of the National Police said that the police will work only within their powers.

"No interference in the voting and vote counting process. Only ensuring the protection of public safety and the safety of electoral documents," he said.

Klymenko also said that more than 1,500 territorial election commissions have already been taken under police protection. "In the elections, we will involve almost all personnel. Moreover, there will be added forces, namely, cadets of higher educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is a huge amount of work: more than 30,000 territorial election commissions and precinct election commissions will be under police protection," he said.

According to the head of the National Police, special groups of explosives technicians and dog handlers will be created, since it is possible that there are reports of mining sites on the voting day on October 25.

Tags: #elections #police
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 21.10.2020
Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

10:05 16.10.2020
Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

15:47 09.10.2020
Local elections politicization to lead to acute conflicts between mayors, city councils – opinion

Local elections politicization to lead to acute conflicts between mayors, city councils – opinion

12:18 09.10.2020
Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

15:35 07.10.2020
Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

12:48 07.10.2020
No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

20:40 02.10.2020
After Ukraine's local elections, collapse is possible at regional, local, national levels – opinion

After Ukraine's local elections, collapse is possible at regional, local, national levels – opinion

17:23 01.10.2020
More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

18:03 30.09.2020
U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

17:45 30.09.2020
Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

President gets acquainted with results of pre-clinical phase of study of original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19

Ukrainians married six times more often than divorced during quarantine period

Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

Ambassador of UK to Ukraine: Russia needs to leave Donbas, return Crimea to Ukraine

Economic ties with Ukraine are just as important as security issues – Ambassador of UK to Ukraine

Heads of security agencies of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland intensify cooperation in 'Lublin Triangle' format – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD