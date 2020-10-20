Ukraine starts to construct two naval bases to protect Black Sea region – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his annual statement to the Verkhovna Rada announced the start of construction of two naval bases to protect the Black Sea region.

“We are starting to build two state-owned Ukrainian naval bases to protect the Black Sea region,” the president said.

"We are creating a Ukrainian army that will be able to defend Ukraine on land, in water, in the air and in cyberspace. So that no one else even thinks that it is possible to encroach on our sovereignty, territorial integrity, or take away part of the territory from Ukraine without a single shot. This will never happen. Those who gave up Crimea without a fight should be held accountable," he said.