Ukraine records 5,062 COVID-19 cases per day, 951 recovered, 73 died

As of Thursday morning, October 15, some 5,062 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded, some 951 patients recovered, some 73 people died, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on October 14, some 5,590 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on October 13, there were 5,133 cases.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 281,239 people on Thursday morning, some 5,302 people died from COVID-19 disease and 119,650 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 156,287 people are sick with COVID-19 disease, which are 4,038 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (651), Kyiv (445) and Lviv region (332).

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day was 4,814.