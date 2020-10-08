All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

As of 09:00 on Thursday, October 8, all wildfires in natural ecological systems in Luhansk region have been put out, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"Subdivisions of the State Emergency Service, including those involved from other regions, during October 8 and 9 remain on duty in the territory of Luhansk region," the service said.

According to preliminary estimates, the indicative area covered by the wildfire is more than 20,000 hectares.

As reported, on the territory of Luhansk region, wildfires in natural ecological systems, which occurred on September 30 and October 1, continued to be extinguished. The most difficult situation developed along the line of demarcation in Stanychno-Luhansky, Novoaidarsky, Severodonetsky districts, where 32 settlements fell into the affected area.

While extinguishing the wildfires, 150 people were evacuated. Some 11 people died, of which three people died as a result of poisoning by combustion products, one person died from burns, three people died as a result of heart attacks. In four more people, the cause of death is being established. Some 19 people were wounded (including three employees of the State Emergency Service).

Information on the destruction and damage of residential buildings and infrastructure is being verified by local authorities.