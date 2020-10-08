Facts

09:44 08.10.2020

All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

2 min read
All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

As of 09:00 on Thursday, October 8, all wildfires in natural ecological systems in Luhansk region have been put out, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"Subdivisions of the State Emergency Service, including those involved from other regions, during October 8 and 9 remain on duty in the territory of Luhansk region," the service said.

According to preliminary estimates, the indicative area covered by the wildfire is more than 20,000 hectares.

As reported, on the territory of Luhansk region, wildfires in natural ecological systems, which occurred on September 30 and October 1, continued to be extinguished. The most difficult situation developed along the line of demarcation in Stanychno-Luhansky, Novoaidarsky, Severodonetsky districts, where 32 settlements fell into the affected area.

While extinguishing the wildfires, 150 people were evacuated. Some 11 people died, of which three people died as a result of poisoning by combustion products, one person died from burns, three people died as a result of heart attacks. In four more people, the cause of death is being established. Some 19 people were wounded (including three employees of the State Emergency Service).

Information on the destruction and damage of residential buildings and infrastructure is being verified by local authorities.

Tags: #luhansk_region #wildfires
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 03.10.2020
Bodies of 11 people found during fire suppression in Luhansk region

Bodies of 11 people found during fire suppression in Luhansk region

14:48 03.10.2020
Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increases to 10

Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increases to 10

12:16 02.10.2020
Victims of wildfires in Luhansk region to be paid UAH 300,000 each for completely lost housing, victims' families - UAH 200,000 - PM

Victims of wildfires in Luhansk region to be paid UAH 300,000 each for completely lost housing, victims' families - UAH 200,000 - PM

12:52 01.10.2020
Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine – Yarovy

Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine – Yarovy

10:13 01.10.2020
Five victims of wildfires in Luhansk region, aviation involved in extinguishing – Interior Ministry

Five victims of wildfires in Luhansk region, aviation involved in extinguishing – Interior Ministry

09:25 01.10.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas shelling from large-caliber weapons at forestland near Stanytsia Luhanska, provoking new wildfires

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas shelling from large-caliber weapons at forestland near Stanytsia Luhanska, provoking new wildfires

11:33 16.09.2020
SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

16:37 03.09.2020
Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

11:13 10.08.2020
It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

15:12 04.08.2020
EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

LATEST

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

Ukraine, EU sign some agreements to finance various projects

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD