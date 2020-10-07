Facts

12:48 07.10.2020

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

2 min read
No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov emphasizes that the postponement of local elections is impossible.

"The postponement of local elections in my understanding, as the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, is impossible, because there are no legal grounds for changing the time of the elections," he explained on the air of one of the TV channels, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday morning.

"Elections should take place 'rain or shine' on October 25, 2020, as planned, since all processes have been launched," Razumkov stressed.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted that the only exception could be the decree of the President of Ukraine on the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law after the decision of the NSDC.

"The next step is the Verkhovna Rada either approves or does not approve such a proposal to postpone the elections. We hope there will be no grounds for this," he stressed, adding that at present such initiatives have not been received by the Rada.

Razumkov, answering a question from journalists, noted that a state of emergency can only be introduced for 30 or 60 days, the elections can be postponed for this time. "There is no objective possibility to cancel the elections, since this is a constitutional norm," the chairman of the parliament emphasized and added that it is necessary to do the way so that elections can be held throughout the state.

Tags: #elections #razumkov
