UIA cancels regular flight to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) canceled its flight to Yerevan, which was supposed to depart on October 1, due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Based on the results of the planned analysis, as of this hour, it was decided to cancel another regular Kyiv-Yerevan flight PS611, scheduled for Thursday, October 1 at 17:00 UTC. The airline made the relevant decision, guided by the extremely high priority of flight safety and the need to comply with international aviation safety standards," the airline's press service said on Wednesday evening.

At the same time, the airline will provide the necessary service to the passengers of the flight and will ensure all the necessary support that this situation provides.

As reported earlier, due to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Ukraine International Airlines canceled the Kyiv-Yerevan flight scheduled for September 28.