Revised bill on tourism to help promoting Ukraine abroad – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko believes that the revised bill on tourism will promote Ukraine as a tourist destination for tourists abroad.

"This law will be able to update many things. It will contribute to the creation of a Unified Tourism Register, introduces the concept of categorization, defines standards for the tourism sector, will promote shading, creation of a portal for the tourism industry and marketing promotion of Ukraine as a tourist destination for tourists abroad. I really hope that this law will become one of the main elements of the changes that we all expect in this area, "Tkachenko said at a press conference on the topic:" Presentation of the updated law on tourism. "

In turn, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the deputy head of the committee on humanitarian and information policy Yevhenia Kravchuk stressed that it is important to pass this bill in the first reading after registration and public discussions at the current session of parliament.

According to the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development Maryana Oleskiv, the provisions of the new bill, among other things, stipulate that the categorization of accommodation establishments will be voluntary, and the Unified Tourism Register will also provide an opportunity to register guides, and the decision on the need for such registration and requirements will be made by the executive committees of local governments.