Facts

13:01 19.09.2020

Navalny posts on social networks himself that he can walk now

2 min read
Navalny posts on social networks himself that he can walk now

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny has described his recovery at the Germany-based Charite hospital and said that he is better and can walk now.

"Let me tell you about my recovery. It's a clear path now, albeit long. [...] Now I'm a guy whose legs are shaking when he takes the stairs, but at least he is thinking, 'Oh, that's stairs! People use it to go up. I probably should look for a lift.' And before that, he would just stand and stare at it dumbly," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Navalny also said he "did not recognize people and could not understand how to talk not so long ago."

According to the opposition activist, he had memory issues in the first days after waking up from his coma.

"The doctor visited me every morning and said, 'Alexei, I brought you a whiteboard, let's think what word to write on it.' And it made me desperate, because even though I could generally understand what the doctor wanted from me, I couldn't understand where to get those words from. In what place in my head do they appear? Where to find a word and how to make it mean something? All of that was utterly unclear. However, I didn't know how to express my despair as well and was just silent. And now I'm only describing the last stage I can remember," he said.

Tags: #navalny
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 04.09.2020
Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

13:32 04.09.2020
Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

14:36 28.08.2020
Merkel says it's wrong to link Nord Stream 2 to Navalny situation

Merkel says it's wrong to link Nord Stream 2 to Navalny situation

14:37 23.08.2019
Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

10:45 24.07.2019
Navalny says has been detained

Navalny says has been detained

17:48 12.06.2019
Navalny to spend night in police station

Navalny to spend night in police station

15:28 12.06.2019
Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

10:30 28.09.2018
U.S. hands over Island-class patrol boats to Ukraine's Naval Forces

U.S. hands over Island-class patrol boats to Ukraine's Naval Forces

16:43 08.09.2018
Google explains blocking of Navalny ads with its demands that its clients observe local laws

Google explains blocking of Navalny ads with its demands that its clients observe local laws

14:58 06.01.2018
Navalny's representatives to continue fighting for his participation in election, but admit chances are "negligible"

Navalny's representatives to continue fighting for his participation in election, but admit chances are "negligible"

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Ukraine reports 3,228 new COVID-19 cases, 1,573 recoveries, 68 deaths in past 24 hours

Kuleba on situation with Hasidic pilgrims: Ukrainian legislation should be respected by everyone

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

LATEST

Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Kuleba on statement by Lavrov: Minsk agreements signed by Russia in 2014 confirm its status as party to conflict

Ukraine reports 3,228 new COVID-19 cases, 1,573 recoveries, 68 deaths in past 24 hours

Kuleba on situation with Hasidic pilgrims: Ukrainian legislation should be respected by everyone

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

Bail posted for assistant to MP Yurchenko – HACC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD