Facts

09:41 16.09.2020

Razumkov: TCG shouldn't change Minsk platform of negotiations

1 min read
Razumkov: TCG shouldn't change Minsk platform of negotiations

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov believes that the TCG should not change the Minsk platform for negotiations.

"No. Let me explain why. And before, when there still hadn't been COVID-19, there were conversations of Astana, some other cities were called. I think that changing the location will not affect the quality of work," Razumkov said on the air of the Nash TV channel on Tuesday evening.

He also recalled that currently all TCG negotiations are being held online.

"And it is illogical to change the place today, because in fact the meeting place is not Belarusian, or Ukrainian, or of any other European state," the speaker noted.

Tags: #tcg #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:02 15.09.2020
Post of speaker of Ukrainian delegation to TCG to be introduced - Reznikov

Post of speaker of Ukrainian delegation to TCG to be introduced - Reznikov

10:00 15.09.2020
Reznikov calls myth information about Ukrainian military positions inspection near Shumy

Reznikov calls myth information about Ukrainian military positions inspection near Shumy

16:31 09.09.2020
TCG members agree on joint inspection near Shumy village with participation of OSCE coordinator representative

TCG members agree on joint inspection near Shumy village with participation of OSCE coordinator representative

14:09 04.09.2020
Razumkov closes Rada meeting, next one scheduled for Sept 15

Razumkov closes Rada meeting, next one scheduled for Sept 15

11:15 03.09.2020
Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

12:50 01.09.2020
Razumkov hopes Rada to approve Ukraine's 2021 national budget in time

Razumkov hopes Rada to approve Ukraine's 2021 national budget in time

12:18 01.09.2020
Rada of ninth convocation's fourth session opens

Rada of ninth convocation's fourth session opens

15:02 31.08.2020
Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

12:58 22.08.2020
There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

18:56 20.08.2020
Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Zelensky believes it is too early to discuss shifting TCG meetings from Minsk, necessary to wait until situation in Belarus develops

LATEST

SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

Hasidic pilgrims duped to travel to Belarus – Dpty Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Zelensky believes it is too early to discuss shifting TCG meetings from Minsk, necessary to wait until situation in Belarus develops

Austria to provide additional EUR 1 mln in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine – Kurz

Poland's CBA finds EUR 1 mln hidden by ex-head of Ukravtodor Nowak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD