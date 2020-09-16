Razumkov: TCG shouldn't change Minsk platform of negotiations

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov believes that the TCG should not change the Minsk platform for negotiations.

"No. Let me explain why. And before, when there still hadn't been COVID-19, there were conversations of Astana, some other cities were called. I think that changing the location will not affect the quality of work," Razumkov said on the air of the Nash TV channel on Tuesday evening.

He also recalled that currently all TCG negotiations are being held online.

"And it is illogical to change the place today, because in fact the meeting place is not Belarusian, or Ukrainian, or of any other European state," the speaker noted.