Facts

12:07 12.09.2020

Single-engine aeroplane crashed in Sumy region, pilot died

In Sumy region on the morning of September 12, a single-engine aeroplane was crashed. The Emergency Service "101" received the information at 08:10, according to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"In a field near the village of Diakivka, Burynsky district, a single-engine aeroplane crashed, which was tentatively identified as the Kh-32 Bekas. The pilot died," the service said on Facebook.

At the crash site, a mobile operational control group of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine in Sumy region is working. Some 14 personnel and four items of equipment are involved.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

According to the press service of the police in Sumy region, on the fact of the crash, criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 276 (violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of railway, water or air transport) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were initiated.

The investigative and operational group of Burynsky police department, the investigative and operational group of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Sumy region and the forensic laboratory of the Scientific Research Forensic Center of the Main Directorate of the National Police are working at the scene of the incident.

