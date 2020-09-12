Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

During a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Berlin on September 11, the Ukrainian delegation noted the possibility of amending the Verkhovna Rada's decree on the calling of local elections.

"Today at the meeting it was noted that the Ukrainian parliament is considering a draft on amendments to the decree on the calling of local elections, which provides for a different version of the fourth clause in relation to which there is so much noisy speculation. The proposed version is fully consistent with the Minsk package of measures," representative of Ukraine in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Andriy Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday evening.

"It was noted at the meeting that this draft was submitted on July 28, 2020, long before the information attack on the delegation in connection with the fourth clause began," he said.

Kostin also said: "As a representative of the delegation, I reaffirm my commitment to the Minsk agreements. Certainly, both we and Ukrainian society have a lot of questions about the Minsk agreements, but we and our president believe that they are the only platform for continuing settlement process."

According to Kostin, representative of Ukraine in the TCG Leonid Kravchuk, referring to the Ukrainian parliament, raised the issue of analyzing the fourth clause of the decree on the calling of local elections. "I hope that in the process of considering the project, Kravchuk will be able to address the parliament, bring his arguments to show that Ukraine is committed to the implementation of the Minsk agreements," he said.

Representatives of ORDO and ORLO, previously invited to the TCG, accused Ukraine of violating the Minsk agreements after the calling of local elections, demanding that the elections also be held in ORDO and ORLO.

The draft decree on amending it on the conduct of local elections was introduced by MP Oleksandr Kachura. According to this draft, "Elections of deputies of local councils and rural, settlement, city mayors, not appointed in accordance with the second clause of this decree, will be appointed in accordance with the procedure and terms specified by laws, subject to: the full completion of the procedures for disarmament, demilitarization and reintegration in the respective territories in accordance with the standards of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. "