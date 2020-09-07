Facts

17:37 07.09.2020

Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

1 min read
Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

Motor Sich airlines (Zaporizhia) is canceling flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk (Belarus) until September 30, the company said on Facebook.

Motor Sich notes that this decision was made in connection with the continuing difficult epidemiological situation caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The company promises to inform additionally about the exact date of the resumption of flights on this route.

"Passengers who have tickets for canceled flights, please contact the airline's contact center or travel agency where the ticket was purchased to resolve the issue of refunding the paid transportation or postponing the departure to a later date," the report says.

Tags: #motor_sich #zaporizhia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 26.08.2020
Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

17:10 10.08.2020
DCH says AMC has no right to refuse purchase of Motor Sich with Chinese partners, ready to apply to intl court

DCH says AMC has no right to refuse purchase of Motor Sich with Chinese partners, ready to apply to intl court

17:38 07.08.2020
DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

17:18 07.08.2020
Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

18:37 06.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

10:16 06.08.2020
Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

17:24 04.08.2020
DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

10:33 21.07.2020
Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

16:51 28.04.2020
Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

16:23 25.03.2020
Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

Health Ministry in talks on buying vaccines against COVID-19 after their registration - Stepanov

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Local elections campaign starts in Ukraine

Ukraine sees new record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

LATEST

Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

Health Ministry in talks on buying vaccines against COVID-19 after their registration - Stepanov

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Local elections campaign starts in Ukraine

Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

Ukraine sees new record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD