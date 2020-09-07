Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

Motor Sich airlines (Zaporizhia) is canceling flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk (Belarus) until September 30, the company said on Facebook.

Motor Sich notes that this decision was made in connection with the continuing difficult epidemiological situation caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The company promises to inform additionally about the exact date of the resumption of flights on this route.

"Passengers who have tickets for canceled flights, please contact the airline's contact center or travel agency where the ticket was purchased to resolve the issue of refunding the paid transportation or postponing the departure to a later date," the report says.