11:06 26.08.2020

Zelensky says direct dialogue with Putin is necessary at certain points to move towards peace in Donbas

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has a direct dialogue with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at the necessary moments for this.

For example, such a conversation took place before the introduction of the ceasefire regime in Donbas. Its observance during the month shows the effectiveness of this dialogue, Zelensky said in an interview with the Euronews television channel, the presidential press service said.

"I am not afraid of a direct dialogue with the President of the Russian Federation. I believe that this is correct. If there is such an opportunity to talk, and these conversations will move us forward in the issue of ending the war, we must do it. If we do not talk, there will be no result. I understand this for sure. If there is no dialogue, we do not call when needed, then there will be no peaceful result," Zelensky said.

