Facts

17:15 20.08.2020

TCG confirms meeting of advisors of heads of states participating in negotiations in Normandy format - Zelensky

1 min read
TCG confirms meeting of advisors of heads of states participating in negotiations in Normandy format - Zelensky

 The participants in the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) confirmed the meeting of the advisors of the heads of state participating in the Normandy format talks (Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have confirmed the meeting of the advisors in the Normandy format. This suggests that after the advisors' meeting we will expect the continuation of the meeting of the Normandy leaders," the president told reporters at a briefing in Kherson region on Thursday, summing up the results of the two-day TCG meeting.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:29 20.08.2020
Zelensky stands for reform of villages

Zelensky stands for reform of villages

15:14 20.08.2020
Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelensky

Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelensky

18:29 17.08.2020
Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

15:06 17.08.2020
Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

12:11 15.08.2020
Zelensky on Wagner fighters' handover to Russia: Decision is unfair, unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations

Zelensky on Wagner fighters' handover to Russia: Decision is unfair, unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations

17:00 14.08.2020
Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

15:21 14.08.2020
Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

10:56 14.08.2020
Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

10:52 14.08.2020
Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

10:16 14.08.2020
Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk on Russia's ultimatum: I will never sign documents concerning Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelensky

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

LATEST

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Kravchuk on Russia's ultimatum: I will never sign documents concerning Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD