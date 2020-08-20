TCG confirms meeting of advisors of heads of states participating in negotiations in Normandy format - Zelensky

The participants in the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) confirmed the meeting of the advisors of the heads of state participating in the Normandy format talks (Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have confirmed the meeting of the advisors in the Normandy format. This suggests that after the advisors' meeting we will expect the continuation of the meeting of the Normandy leaders," the president told reporters at a briefing in Kherson region on Thursday, summing up the results of the two-day TCG meeting.