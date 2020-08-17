Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a closed meeting with heads of intelligence agencies, heads of law enforcement agencies, as well as heads of a number of regional state administrations in connection with a sharp aggravation of the situation in Belarus, at which he noted that events in this country could significantly affect Ukraine.

"An assessment of all possible scenarios for the further development of today's internal political aggravation in a neighboring country was made, including various types of escalation, taking into account the so-called hybrid types of world conflicts. In addition, an analysis of the risks directly for Ukraine arising in connection with one or another development of the situation was carried out," the presidential website reported on Monday.

During the meeting, both the internal political situation in Belarus and numerous external factors that could have impact on the development of events after the presidential elections in this country were analyzed in detail.

As reported, the presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. According to the official election results, some 80.1% of voters voted for incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, some 10.12% – for his main opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. On the same day, mass protests started in Belarus, which continue to this day. According to official information, at least one person was killed during the protests, hundreds were injured, and about 7,000 people were detained. Since Thursday, August 13, peaceful protests started at Belarusian industrial enterprises.

On Sunday, August 16, Lukashenko, speaking in front of his supporters at a protest on Independence Square in Minsk said that the Baltic countries and Ukraine are "ordering" new presidential elections in the country and categorically rejected this possibility, stating that in this case "we will die as a state as a nation."

The President's Office of Ukraine denied the following statement of the Belarusian leadership: "This is not just an outright lie. This is a deliberate whipping up of the situation. This is a deliberate provocative behavior. For what purpose? What does Ukraine have to do with it if events concern exclusively Belarus and internal mistrust?" At the same time, the office called on the leadership of Belarus to respect the right of their fellow citizens to life, health and freedom, stressing that the future of not only the state, but also politicians depends on this.