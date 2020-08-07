Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Ukraine hopes the lists for the next mutual prisoner exchange will be approved during the next meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We hope the final lists for prisoner swap will be approved during the next meetings of the TCG. We hope the prisoner exchange will be scheduled within a few weeks," he said during a working visit of the president of Ukraine to Donbas, according to the president's press service.

Yermak also recalled that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raised the issue of the release of 22 Crimean Tatars, who are being illegally detained in occupied Crimea.

"This list has been also passed to the Russian party. We hope this issue will be resolved as well," he said.

The head of the president's office also noted that Zelensky has asked to release Crimean Tatar Ruslan Suleimanov, illegally detained in Crimea, in connection with the death of his son.