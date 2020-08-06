Facts

12:43 06.08.2020

Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

2 min read
Zelensky confirms Fokin's participation in TCG

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian First Prime Minister Vitold Fokin (1990-1992) will work in the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas.

"We have invited Leonid Makarovych [Kravchuk]. Mr. Fokin, our Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Mr. Demchenko [First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko], who is here, will work with him. We have a rather powerful group. I see now only an increase in the number of negotiations and meetings," he said at a briefing on Thursday in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

Zelensky said that first President of Ukraine Kravchuk was elected Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, since he is a wise, experienced, educated person who has authority throughout Ukraine, and even in the temporarily occupied territories.

The president said that former Head of the delegation to the TCG, second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma really did a great job, which was not always visible to the public, because the TCG meetings are closed, and people only see reports after these meetings, which last for hours. "He is really tired. There is no other reason. We are grateful to him again," he said.

As reported, on July 31, Kravchuk said that first Prime Minister of Ukraine (1990-1992) Vitold Fokin could join the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

Tags: #zelensky #fokin #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 06.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

16:23 06.08.2020
Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

14:48 06.08.2020
President to submit bill increasing minimum wage to UAH 5,000 to Rada on Thursday

President to submit bill increasing minimum wage to UAH 5,000 to Rada on Thursday

12:54 06.08.2020
If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

09:18 03.08.2020
Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

12:19 31.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

16:56 30.07.2020
Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

15:14 30.07.2020
Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

17:02 29.07.2020
Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

15:58 29.07.2020
Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

LATEST

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

Court of Appeal overturns judgment on seizure Poroshenko's collection of paintings

New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

Belarus not officially confirming its consent to transfer Wagner members to Ukraine – Kuleba

Justice Ministry plans that 'big sale of prisons' to grow into 'big construction of prisons' – Maliuska

Panama promises to sanction Panamanian flagged ships entering closed ports of annexed Crimea – Enin

Lukashenko instructs to invite prosecutors general of Russia, Ukraine for proceedings with 'Wagner members' detained in Belarus

Russia's infringement of believers' rights in Crimea is reason for toughening sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD