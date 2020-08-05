Court arrests Uzbekistani citizen threatened to blow up bank in Kyiv business center

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sustained the motion of the prosecutor's office of Kyiv and imposed pretrial restraint in the form of detention for a citizen of Uzbekistan, who on August 3 threatened to blow up a bank in the center of Kyiv.

"The relevant decision was made at a meeting on Wednesday, August 5, 2020," the press service of Kyiv prosecutor's office said.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the center of Kyiv, said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head volunteered to remain.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He demanded access to media and live coverage to make a statement.