17:02 03.08.2020

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

A citizen of Uzbekistan, who was in the premises of Universal Bank in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Khmelnytskoho and Volodymyrska Streets in the center of Kyiv, and claiming that he has explosives in his backpack, had no explosives, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The terrorist did not have explosives," the service said on Monday afternoon.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that "the explosives technicians worked out the premises of the bank, which was seized by the terrorist, no explosives were identified; now he is awaiting trial and a long prison sentence."

"According to information from the homeland of the terrorist, Uzbekistan, Sukhrob Karimov has been on a neuropsychiatric record since 1998 with a diagnosis of Oligophrenia. This diagnosis was made to him when he was only ten years old. In Ukraine, he has led a calm lifestyle to this day, no criminal liability was brought," Gerashchenko also said.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the center of Kyiv, said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head stayed of her own free will.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He required media attention and live coverage to make a statement.

On Monday, at around 15:10, the terrorist was captured alive. Priority investigative actions are continuing.

The Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv said on Monday that the proceedings were initiated under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack).

