Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

In a telephone conversation, Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, discussed details of interaction in terms of mine clearance in Donbas, disengagement of forces and equipment and the opening of new checkpoints on the contact line, the activities of the OSCE SMM, as well as ensuring access of the International Committee of the Red Cross to detainees.

"Zelensky raised the issue of the release of Crimean Tatar Ruslan Suleymanov due to the tragic death of his three-year-old son. The President of Ukraine stressed the need for further practical steps in the issue of the release of detained Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, as well as in the Russian Federation," the presidential press service said on Sunday.