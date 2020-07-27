Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Normandy Summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

"Attention was focused on the need to successfully implement the agreements reached by four leaders in Paris in the context of the importance of holding the next Normandy Four summit in Berlin," the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Sunday.