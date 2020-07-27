Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation discussed the law on a special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO and the law of decentralization, which amends the Constitution of Ukraine.

"The parties also discussed the Law on the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in Certain Districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which is being considered by the TCG political subgroup, and the Law on Decentralization, which provides for amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine," the presidential press service said on Sunday.