Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

The analysis of information from the flight data recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger plane shot down in Iran has been completed in France, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Eugene Enin told Hromadske Radio on Friday.

"All information from the two recorders [...] has been recovered and decoded. Its decoding has been successful despite the external damage caused to the recorders. The technical investigation was launched immediately after the crash, and decoding is one of its stages," Enin said.

It is impossible to predict how long the technical investigation will take, he said.

The completion of the analysis of the flight data recorders was also reported by the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, which worked with the recorders.

A Boeing 737-800 passenger airliner performing UIA flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport early in the morning of January 8.

None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers on board survived. The crash killed 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, ten citizens of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three each of Germany and the United Kingdom. The Iranian authorities admitted on January 11 that the Boeing was downed by the Iranian military by mistake.

Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh later claimed full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.