Zelensky: We hope Normandy summit to be scheduled soon; Germany, France are ready, Russia also doesn't mind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine hopes that a Normandy summit in Berlin will be scheduled soon and is ready for it.

"Now we understand that we have a confirmation from Germany and France and Russia also does not mind. Therefore, everyone understands how important it is for all of us to meet in the Normandy format. So, we hope a Normandy summit will be scheduled soon," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, following a meeting with the president of Switzerland.