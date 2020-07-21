Facts

14:44 21.07.2020

Zelensky: We hope Normandy summit to be scheduled soon; Germany, France are ready, Russia also doesn't mind

1 min read
Zelensky: We hope Normandy summit to be scheduled soon; Germany, France are ready, Russia also doesn't mind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine hopes that a Normandy summit in Berlin will be scheduled soon and is ready for it.

"Now we understand that we have a confirmation from Germany and France and Russia also does not mind. Therefore, everyone understands how important it is for all of us to meet in the Normandy format. So, we hope a Normandy summit will be scheduled soon," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, following a meeting with the president of Switzerland.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 21.07.2020
Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

12:02 21.07.2020
Zelensky: We are doing the utmost to settle situation with hostages in Lutsk without casualties

Zelensky: We are doing the utmost to settle situation with hostages in Lutsk without casualties

18:57 16.07.2020
Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

18:30 16.07.2020
Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

15:49 16.07.2020
Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

18:07 15.07.2020
Zelensky, following Dnipro hotel, expects successful privatization of other State Management of Affairs' facilities, hopes to start privatization of large industrial enterprises

Zelensky, following Dnipro hotel, expects successful privatization of other State Management of Affairs' facilities, hopes to start privatization of large industrial enterprises

15:08 14.07.2020
Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

14:43 13.07.2020
Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

16:31 11.07.2020
COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

LATEST

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

Lutsk hostage taker fires several times at drone, throws an object from bus, no victims reported

Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

Switzerland to allocate 108 mln francs for humanitarian, technical assistance to Ukraine in next three years – Zelensky

Lutsk hostage taker has two criminal records – Interior ministry

Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD