EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has urged Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill on media in the first reading during the current parliamentary session that will provide more time for discussion and revision it by all of the interested parties.

"The draft law on media is an important step in bringing Ukrainian media legislation in line with EU rules. We join the calls of other diplomatic missions to adopt this draft law in the first reading during the current parliamentary session. This will allows its further discussion and revision with the involvement of all interested parties," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said on Facebook.

The current session of the Verkhovna Rada will finish on July 17.