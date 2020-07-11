Facts

16:19 11.07.2020

EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

1 min read
EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has urged Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill on media in the first reading during the current parliamentary session that will provide more time for discussion and revision it by all of the interested parties.

"The draft law on media is an important step in bringing Ukrainian media legislation in line with EU rules. We join the calls of other diplomatic missions to adopt this draft law in the first reading during the current parliamentary session. This will allows its further discussion and revision with the involvement of all interested parties," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said on Facebook.

The current session of the Verkhovna Rada will finish on July 17.

Tags: #eu #rada #media
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:24 08.07.2020
Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

17:35 03.07.2020
Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

17:23 03.07.2020
Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

17:10 02.07.2020
EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

17:06 01.07.2020
EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

15:17 30.06.2020
Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

12:11 30.06.2020
Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

09:16 30.06.2020
EU Council endorses renewal of anti-Russian economic sanctions

EU Council endorses renewal of anti-Russian economic sanctions

16:04 27.06.2020
Granting Ukraine with Membership Action Plan in NATO, EU membership prospectives are most painful sanctions for Russian president – Yeliseyev

Granting Ukraine with Membership Action Plan in NATO, EU membership prospectives are most painful sanctions for Russian president – Yeliseyev

18:36 25.06.2020
Ukrainian MFA appeals to NATO, EU, partner-states for support in overcoming consequences of flooding in country's west

Ukrainian MFA appeals to NATO, EU, partner-states for support in overcoming consequences of flooding in country's west

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded when Russia-led armed groups 17 times break ceasefire in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

LATEST

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR-testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded when Russia-led armed groups 17 times break ceasefire in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

Klitschko closes four entertainment establishments in Kyiv for violating quarantine rules

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD