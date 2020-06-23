Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for another meeting with the leaders of the other Normandy-format nations (France, Germany and Russia) to discuss the Donbas conflict in the next few months.

"We must do everything to make sure that we meet in the Normandy format in coming months, without waiting for the end of the pandemic. We, at least, are doing everything to that end," Zelensky said in an interview with the Canadian news outlet The Globe and Mail, the full version of which was published on the president's official website on Monday.

He recalled Ukraine's call for ceasefire during the talks in Minsk.

"There are far more tough challenges now. Consultations on the matter are underway. We talked about it with Germany and France, the first countries our delegations visited after the quarantine was announced. This shows how very important this is for us," Zelensky said.