Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

Russian occupation forces in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas since the beginning of the current day have violated the ceasefire 16 times, in particular using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired twice at the positions of the JFO units in the Avdiyivka area with 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns. Defenders of Pavlopil were fired from similar weapons.

As a result of artillery and mortar shelling in near Orikhove, one Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound. He received first aid and was taken to a medical facility.