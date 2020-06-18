Facts

09:16 18.06.2020

Ukraine registers 829 ill for COVID-19 over past 24 hours, 504 recovered, 23 died

1 min read
Ukraine registers 829 ill for COVID-19 over past 24 hours, 504 recovered, 23 died

Ukraine has set a new anti-record of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease over the day: as of Thursday morning, 829 new cases of infection were detected, 23 people died and 504 recovered, according to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, 758 cases were reported over the day, on June 15 the increase was 656 infected people, there were 648 cases on June 14, 753 new cases on June 13.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the cumulative total was 34,063 people on Wednesday morning, 15,447 people recovered, 966 people died.

COVID-19 affects 17,560 people in Ukraine now, which is 302 more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection has been recorded in Lviv region (171 cases), Zakarpattia region (74 cases), Rivne region (73 cases), in Kyiv (58 cases) and Chernivtsi region (53 cases).

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 17.06.2020
Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

15:38 17.06.2020
Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

15:06 17.06.2020
Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

11:10 17.06.2020
U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

10:05 17.06.2020
Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

09:51 17.06.2020
Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

16:17 16.06.2020
Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

14:41 16.06.2020
Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

17:54 15.06.2020
Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

16:51 15.06.2020
COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Zelensky appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

LATEST

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Zelensky appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

European Solidarity's MPs have 'romantic breakfast' at Rada in support of McDonalds, its position on Ukrainian language

Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD