Ukraine registers 829 ill for COVID-19 over past 24 hours, 504 recovered, 23 died

Ukraine has set a new anti-record of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease over the day: as of Thursday morning, 829 new cases of infection were detected, 23 people died and 504 recovered, according to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, 758 cases were reported over the day, on June 15 the increase was 656 infected people, there were 648 cases on June 14, 753 new cases on June 13.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the cumulative total was 34,063 people on Wednesday morning, 15,447 people recovered, 966 people died.

COVID-19 affects 17,560 people in Ukraine now, which is 302 more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection has been recorded in Lviv region (171 cases), Zakarpattia region (74 cases), Rivne region (73 cases), in Kyiv (58 cases) and Chernivtsi region (53 cases).