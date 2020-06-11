Facts

10:05 11.06.2020

Local elections in ORDLO possible after full de-escalation, withdrawal of foreign forces, restoring of Ukraine's control over border – president's office

The Ukrainian side has said during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas on June 10 that local elections in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) could be held after full de-escalation of the conflict in Donbas, withdrawal of foreign armed forces and restoring of Ukraine's control over the border.

"The Ukrainian side said during a meeting of the working group for political issues that local elections could be held in the territory of certain districts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the terms envisaged by the legislation after comprehensive de-escalation, withdrawal of foreign military units and equipment, disarmament of the illegal armed formations and restoring of the Ukrainian government's control over the state border in the conflict area," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said following the meeting.

Tags: #elections #ordlo
