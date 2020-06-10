Facts

16:13 10.06.2020

Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said a notice of suspicion has been served to Member of Parliament and Ukraine's fifth President Petro Poroshenko.

"According to the investigation, the MP is suspected of compelling a military official, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, to exceed his authority and grants of authority in 2018 by issuing a clearly criminal order in Ukraine that clearly went beyond the rights and powers granted to him (Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 41, Part 4 of Article 426-1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," the PGO's press service said.

At the moment, the issue of choosing Poroshenko preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

