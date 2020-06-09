Facts

14:34 09.06.2020

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

2 min read
Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that people who criticize the government for its policy and steps aimed at putting an end to the war in Donbas and reintegration of the occupied territories lack information about the situation.

"It's like a labyrinth [the war in Donbas]. But I am inside it, I am sure there is a way out. People are rather emotions when they protest or express indignations – this is clear. My conclusions were quite similar before I became the president. It seems that you are diving, swimming in information. Here is a lake, and it is full of information. But it's not a lake, it's an ocean! I am inside this ocean. Due to my current status. Due to the fact that I am filled with information," he said in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda (Ukrainian Truth) publication during his trip to Khmelnytsky region on June 3-4.

Zelensky said that for this reason he does not overreact to statements from "people swimming in the lake."

"The depth is not like this! It's different. But we have the same goal – people from the ocean and people from the lake. We live in the same country. We all are Ukrainians. We want one and the same thing. Dive with me – I am ready! Dive with me and help me there," he said.

The president also said that when it comes to the settlement of the conflict in Donbas he is not interested in personal qualities of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think that no one knows such people to a full degree. Probably, he is the only person who knows in full. I think no president is allowed to put the country on the line by making offensive statements about another president. Sometimes offensive statements cause thousands of deaths. It is not me or my ratings I expose to a risk. These are human lives – that's all! So, excuse me, but let me act as I find it necessary," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
