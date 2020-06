Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

Over the past day in Kyiv, 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, there are 11 doctors among them, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Two people died in the past 24 hours. There are 75 deaths in total during the pandemic. To date, the capital has 3,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19," he wrote on his Telegram channel.