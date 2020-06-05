Facts

18:46 05.06.2020

Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have spoken by telephone to discuss the progress in implementing the agreements reached by the Normandy Four nations in Paris last December.

"Angela Merkel is a sincere friend of Ukraine. In a telephone call, we confirmed the necessity of consistently implementing all agreements reached at the Normandy Format summit in Paris. Their effective fulfilment will pave the way for the summit in Berlin," Zelensky said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that this was the eleventh time the two leaders have spoken since President Zelensky took office a year ago.

Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Berlin on June 2.

Tags: #zelensky #merkel
Interfax-Ukraine
