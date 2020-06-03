SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) summons the fifth President of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko for June 10 to be questioned as a witness in the case of tapping information during international negotiations with the President of Ukraine and foreign officials, the press service of the SBI reported.

"In accordance with Articles 133, 135-139, 224 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, Poroshenko P.O. is summoned at 11:00 on June 10, 2010 to the SBI as a witness in the criminal proceeding No. 6220000000000456, where the circumstances of the legality of tapping information during holding international negotiations with the participation of the President of Ukraine and officials of foreign states are being investigated," the SBI said on its Facebook page.

Poroshenko must appear at the address: 15 Symona Petliury Street, room 508, Kyiv.