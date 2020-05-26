Facts

14:23 26.05.2020

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

The number of Kyiv residents who have confirmed coronavirus disease has increased by 58 people over the past 24 hours, one person died, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Over the past day, another 58 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, there 16 medical workers among them. One person died. A total of 61 deaths were recorded during the whole period of pandemic. There are 2,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital today," Klitschko said during a press conference on Tuesday.

There are 24 women from 19 to 81 years old and two girls: 8 and 17 years old; 29 men from 18 to 81 years old, as well as three boys: from 9 to 16 years old.

Twelve patients were hospitalized to the hospitals. The rest are treated at home under doctor's observation.

A number of 33 persons recovered over past 24 hours. In total, 393 Kyiv residents have recovered from the virus.

