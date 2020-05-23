Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Chernivtsi, Rivne, Lviv, Kyiv, Zakarpattia and Volyn regions are not ready to ease the security measures since they do not meet the criteria of COVID-19 illness toll, the number of beds in hospitals and the number of tests that would allow us to switch to adaptive quarantine at the current stage.

As the president's press service reported, a detailed transition to adaptive quarantine was discussed at a traditional meeting on combating coronavirus on Saturday, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and law enforcement agencies.

"Certain mitigations are allowed in other areas, but they are not obligated to this, because the local authorities should look at how much it is possible to implement these measures in a given situation," the report said.

The matter concerns the opening of kindergartens, the launch of public transport, sporting events without spectators with the participation of no more than 50 people, religious events with the participation of no more than one person per 10 square meters of the building area, the work of hotels, except for the functioning of restaurants and spa areas in them.

"All this is subject to the security measures," the president's press service said.

According to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Health on May 23, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Luhansk regions do not meet indicator 3 (testing coverage is not lower than the incidence level, that is, the average number of tests by PCR and enzyme immunoassay over seven days should be more than 12 per 100,000 population).

In Volyn, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions, the incidence rate 1 was exceeded (the number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days per 100,000 people, which should be less than 12).

Chernivtsi region also does not correspond to indicator 2 (the congestion of beds in health care facilities meant for hospitalization of patients with COVID-19 should be at least 50%).