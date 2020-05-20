Facts

11:32 20.05.2020

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

1 min read
Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

A meeting in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) should take place after the end of the world coronavirus pandemic, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are not letting go the issue of the return of our people, the issue of returning our territories and the illegally annexed Crimea. It's difficult now, but we spoke with Germany and France, and they all support that right after the recession of COVID-19 we should have a meeting in the Normandy format," Zelensky said at a press conference in the park of the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on Wednesday on the occasion of the anniversary of his cadence.

The president said that three prisoner swaps have been conducted since the Normandy summit in Paris, 135 people came back to Ukraine, and today talks are being held with Russia on the next possible prisoner exchange.

"And now we discuss with Russia a possibility of holding a new prisoner exchange after the COVID-19 [pandemic]. Honestly speaking, I want us to discuss the issue of returning our political prisoners detained in Russia and Crimea despite COVID-19," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 20.05.2020
Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

11:38 20.05.2020
Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

11:33 20.05.2020
Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

16:20 19.05.2020
Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

16:55 18.05.2020
Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

13:36 16.05.2020
Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

13:50 15.05.2020
Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

18:45 13.05.2020
Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

17:57 13.05.2020
All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG REZNIKOV

Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

COVID 19

Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

RAZUMKOV DERKACH AUDIO MATERIALS

Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

KULEBA BERLIN YERMAK

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

MEDICAL REFORM STEPANOV

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

LATEST

Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

No casualties reported amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

Individual licensing for medical practice should be introduced in Ukraine – Stepanov

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD