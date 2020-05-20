Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

A meeting in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) should take place after the end of the world coronavirus pandemic, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are not letting go the issue of the return of our people, the issue of returning our territories and the illegally annexed Crimea. It's difficult now, but we spoke with Germany and France, and they all support that right after the recession of COVID-19 we should have a meeting in the Normandy format," Zelensky said at a press conference in the park of the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on Wednesday on the occasion of the anniversary of his cadence.

The president said that three prisoner swaps have been conducted since the Normandy summit in Paris, 135 people came back to Ukraine, and today talks are being held with Russia on the next possible prisoner exchange.

"And now we discuss with Russia a possibility of holding a new prisoner exchange after the COVID-19 [pandemic]. Honestly speaking, I want us to discuss the issue of returning our political prisoners detained in Russia and Crimea despite COVID-19," he said.