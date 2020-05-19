Facts

13:16 19.05.2020

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Specialists of the Iskra Scientific and Production Complex of the Ukroboronprom State Concern have successfully completed preliminary testing of a radar station pilot sample, Ukroboronprom said.

"The Iskra Scientific and Production Complex, a part of state-run Ukroboronprom, designed and produced within a short time a sample of a new promising radar station 80K6KS1," the state corporation said on its website on Monday.

The radar station is designed for detection, tracking and measuring three coordinates of air objects and their speed in the composition of an air defense missile system. The 80K6KS1 station was designed for combat use by air and missile defense troops.

Ukroboronprom also said that the radar station is compatible with the air defense system available in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and those produced abroad.

"The radar station has confirmed all of its performance characteristics during testing. State testing will be carried out soon," Director of Iskra Yuriy Paschenko said.

The 80K6KS1 station is a modification of the 79K6 and 80K6 radars produced by Iskra, which showed goods results during the use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

