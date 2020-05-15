Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

The Nova Poshta Group launches delivery of medical goods from the DOC.ua online medical service to its offices, automated parcel lockers and directly to customers.

The company said in its press release disseminated on Friday that Nova Poshta will deliver medicines, which are remotely recommended by doctors on the DOC.ua hub and can be ordered on the website in the Pharmacy section.

"Under conditions of the quarantine and the penetration of contactless services in all spheres of our life, demand for qualified medical online consultation is growing. When one is unable to visit a clinic, remote communicational with a doctor is in fact the only reliable way to receive aid. This is a positive trend which shows that Ukrainians care about their health: they trust specialists and prefer them to self-treatment. On our behalf we support this important initiative of DOC.ua with timely delivery of medicines," the press service quoted Nova Poshta CEO Oleksandr Bulba as saying.

DOC.ua said that the service was developed as an alternative to self-treatment. Doctors cannot prescribe treatment or medicines, but only recommend. Patients on their own add medical goods to the chart in the Pharmacy section.

The DOC.ua service, which is a part of EFI GROUP, is a medical online hub founded in 2014. Its base currently includes more than 10,000 doctors and 1,500 medical institutions in Ukraine.