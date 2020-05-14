Facts

10:29 14.05.2020

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Some 422 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day, 17 people died, 427 recovered, while a day earlier 402 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day.

According to the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Thursday morning, a total of 16,847 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine. Out of the total number of cases, 456 died and 4,143 recovered. Thus, COVID-19 affects 12,248 people in Ukraine now, which is 22 less than a day earlier.

According to the present data, 1,263 people registered as suspected of COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, 42,590 suspects since the beginning of the pandemic.

