09:47 12.05.2020

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

In Ukraine, the second day running, the daily gain in a number of COVID-19 cases is dropping and does not exceed 500 people: as of early hours of May 12, the number of infected people increased by 375 cases according to the Ministry of Health, (there were 416 the previous day), 85 people recovered, and 17 previously sick people died; the overall number of infected people as of May 12 is 16,023 people.

"A total of 375 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the country, of whom there are 22 children and 88 medical workers. A number of 116 people were hospitalized to the healthcare establishments. A number of 85 persons recovered, 17 people died," Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Tuesday morning.

According to him, the number of people infected was 16,023 people, of which there are 425 fatal ones, and 3, 373 recoveries.

The statistics of the last three days are as follows: on the morning of May 11 – 416 new cases of the disease, 17 fatalities, 228 people recovered; a day earlier 522 new individuals identified, 15 died, 151 recovered; on the morning of May 9, there were 515 new cases of the disease, 15 victims and 203 recoveries.

