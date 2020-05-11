Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kyiv increased by 66, including six in medical workers, in the past 24 hours, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

As reported, 34 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the capital on May 9.

"As of today, a total of 1,871 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the capital," he said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The new cases were confirmed for 32 women aged from 27 to 79 years old, 29 men from 28 to 84 years old, five children, including two toddler girls and three boys aged 4, 12 and 16 years old.

Twenty-six patients were hospitalized, the rest stayed in self-isolation under control of their doctors.

The majority of cases were detected in Kyiv's Obolonsky district (13), Darnytsky (12) and Desniansky district (8).