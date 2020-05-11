Facts

11:26 11.05.2020

Ukraine registers in past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities, 228 recoveries, 11,952 active cases

Ukraine registers in past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities, 228 recoveries, 11,952 active cases

Ukraine registered in the past 24 hours 416 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), 17 people, who were earlier diagnosed with the disease, died and 228 recovered. The number of new COVID-19 cases was 522 on the day before and 515 on May 9.

According to the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), a total of 15,648 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic, including 408 fatalities and 3,288 recoveries. Currently there are 11,952 active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, which is 171 less than a day before.

According to the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, 27 children and 62 medical workers were diagnosed with the disease in the past 24 hours (1,083 children and 3,026 medical workers caught the disease since the start of the pandemic). One medical worker was among the 17 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours (22 medical workers died since the start of the pandemic).

Some 132 people, including 11 children and 14 medical workers, were hospitalized in the past 24 hours (4,894 people, including 196 children and 547 medical workers were hospitalized since the start of the pandemic). Six patients were connected to artificial lung ventilators (207, including one child and 19 medical workers – since the start of the pandemic).

The laboratories have processed 181,552 samples for PCR testing, including 5,149 samples over the past 24 hours.

Tags: #nsdc #covid_19
Завантаження...
