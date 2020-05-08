Belarus records 933 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs, 21,101 total infections, death toll reaches 121

The coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Belarus has reached 121 as of May 8, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the whole period of the spread of the infection throughout the country, 121 (116, as of May 7) patients with a number of chronic diseases and diagnosed with the coronavirus infection have died," the Health Ministry said.

Belarus has recorded 21,101 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 (20,168, as of May 7), the ministry said. Daily growth amounted to 933 people over the past 24 hours.

As of May 8, 5,484 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses (5,067, as of May 7) have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the ministry said.

In all, 240,146 tests for the coronavirus infection have been carried out, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 8.7% of the overall number of tests, it said.