No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said that there was no corruption in the team of Volodymyr Zelensky, and a scandal with the records where brother of Head of President's Office Denys Yermak was mentioned, he called "a planned operation".

"The scandal with the records only confirmed that there is no corruption in the Office of the President of Ukraine. Our entire team condemns corruption in all its manifestations, which is why there is no inviolability," he said during the online discussion "Pandemic, Reform, War and Peace as Seen by the Ukrainian White House", organized by the Atlantic Council on Monday.

Yermak said that immediately on the day the records appeared on March 29, he turned to law enforcement agencies, which "had not yet completed the investigation."

"But I already understand, and not only me, that it was a planned operation, for several months, the purpose of which was to discredit the authorities in Ukraine," he said.