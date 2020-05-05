Facts

12:44 05.05.2020

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

1 min read
No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said that there was no corruption in the team of Volodymyr Zelensky, and a scandal with the records where brother of Head of President's Office Denys Yermak was mentioned, he called "a planned operation".

"The scandal with the records only confirmed that there is no corruption in the Office of the President of Ukraine. Our entire team condemns corruption in all its manifestations, which is why there is no inviolability," he said during the online discussion "Pandemic, Reform, War and Peace as Seen by the Ukrainian White House", organized by the Atlantic Council on Monday.

Yermak said that immediately on the day the records appeared on March 29, he turned to law enforcement agencies, which "had not yet completed the investigation."

"But I already understand, and not only me, that it was a planned operation, for several months, the purpose of which was to discredit the authorities in Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #yermak #presidents_office
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 05.05.2020
President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

11:57 05.05.2020
Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

11:14 05.05.2020
TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

14:10 01.04.2020
Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

09:11 01.04.2020
Idea of Consulting Council in TCG to be considered after consultations with partners from France, Germany, OSCE, which are ongoing – Yermak

Idea of Consulting Council in TCG to be considered after consultations with partners from France, Germany, OSCE, which are ongoing – Yermak

17:10 31.03.2020
Yermak considers appearance of 'Leros' records' before important votes in parliament not accidental

Yermak considers appearance of 'Leros' records' before important votes in parliament not accidental

16:08 31.03.2020
All Paris agreements must be fulfilled, beginning with ceasefire, to schedule next Normandy-format summit

All Paris agreements must be fulfilled, beginning with ceasefire, to schedule next Normandy-format summit

18:38 23.03.2020
President's office estimates extra costs to fight COVID-19 at $3.5-4 bln, expects to double IMF funding

President's office estimates extra costs to fight COVID-19 at $3.5-4 bln, expects to double IMF funding

18:15 23.03.2020
Economic fall under optimistic scenario with COVID-19 will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020 – Kovaliv

Economic fall under optimistic scenario with COVID-19 will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020 – Kovaliv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

YERMAK SYTNYK NABU

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

ELECTIONS DONBAS YERMAK

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

COVID 19 UKRAINE

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

YERMAK TCG

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

KULEBA NORMANDY FORMAT

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

LATEST

Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine until May 22 – Shmyhal

Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD