Facts

11:05 05.05.2020

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

1 min read
Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in a telephone talk has discussed with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas further steps for taking the decisions taken at Normandy format summit in Paris, a press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reported.

Besides, preparations for Berlin summit were covered.

Kuleba and Maas said they were satisfied that consultations of Normandy format between the foreign affairs ministers resumed.

Tags: #kuleba #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:00 04.05.2020
Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

14:43 02.05.2020
Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

14:07 01.05.2020
Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

18:39 30.04.2020
Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

18:13 30.04.2020
Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

18:11 30.04.2020
Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

15:07 29.04.2020
Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

13:02 27.04.2020
Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

15:57 25.04.2020
Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

17:40 24.04.2020
'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

YERMAK PRESIDENTS OFFICE

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

YERMAK SYTNYK NABU

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

ELECTIONS DONBAS YERMAK

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

COVID 19 UKRAINE

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

YERMAK TCG

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

LATEST

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD