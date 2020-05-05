Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in a telephone talk has discussed with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas further steps for taking the decisions taken at Normandy format summit in Paris, a press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reported.

Besides, preparations for Berlin summit were covered.

Kuleba and Maas said they were satisfied that consultations of Normandy format between the foreign affairs ministers resumed.